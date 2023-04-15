Monte Carlo Masters: Andrey Rublev to face Holger Rune in final

Andrey Rublev is looking to win the 13th ATP Tour tournament of his career

Andrey Rublev will face Holger Rune for the Monte Carlo Masters title after both came from behind to win their rain-interrupted semi-finals.

Russian fifth seed Rublev beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-1 6-3 to reach the final here for a second time.

Denmark’s Rune, seeded sixth, also recovered from a poor start in a 1-6 7-5 7-5 win over Italian Jannik Sinner.

Rublev, 25, and Rune 19, will both be chasing their first ATP titles of the year in Sunday’s final.

Rublev and Fritz had to leave court for nearly two hours in the third set of their encounter as bad weather disrupted the schedule.

The Russian broke Fritz’s serve in the first game after the restart on his way to the win.

In the second semi-final, Rune had recovered after dropping the first set to hold a 3-0 advantage in the second set against Sinner when the rain returned to the clay court.

The 2022 French Open quarter-finalist did not let the delay interrupt his momentum as continued his comeback to seal the victory and earn himself the chance of a second ATP Masters 1,000 title to add to his stunning win over Novak Djokovic in last year’s Paris final.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and third seed Daniil Medvedev lost in the quarter-finals on Fridaywhile world number one Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the third round.