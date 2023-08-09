Home » Tribute to Berlusconi, ‘president always in the heart’ – Calcio
“Two teams, one president, forever in my heart. Thanks Silvio”. This is the text of the banner carried on the field by the boys of the youth teams of Monza and Milan before the match between the two teams for the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy. Furthermore, the Curva del Monza exhibited a tricolor choreography with the inscription “To the one who makes dreams come true, Thank you Silvio”, while a minute’s silence was then observed in honor of Berlusconi himself. A minute’s silence concluded by the final applause of the 17 thousand present at the U-Power Stadium and by the chorus “there is only one president”.

