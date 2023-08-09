After the death of Nataly Ramírez Jiménez, her family waits to say their last goodbye

The sad goodbye to Nataly Ramirez Jimenez He has left his family in Santa Marta immersed in deep sadness.

Five days after the tragic death of Nataly Ramirez Jimenez, The young Samaria who lost her life in Miami, United States, her family faces the wait to be able to say goodbye to her homeland.

Also read: The young Samaria Nataly Ramírez Jiménez dies in the United States.

A source close to the family revealed to THE REPORTER what Nataly’s body is currently in the custody of the authorities in Florida, United States. The distance and the legal processes have added a waiting component to the complicated task of repatriation that their relatives are carrying out in Colombia.

In the midst of their deep grief, Nataly’s loved ones held an emotional mass on August 7 in Miami.. Meanwhile in Santa Marta, the family patiently awaits the moment when they can pay tribute to their loved one on Colombian soil.

Also read: Fire in a commercial premises in the Historic Center of Santa Marta.

Nataly’s father could not be at the Eucharist, who has not yet traveled to the United States, because he fears that the US authorities still won’t allow him to see his daughter’s body.

In relation to the news that have circulated about the request for financial aid by the family for repatriation, The INFORMER was able to confirm that this is not true. The family is not requesting or collecting any type of financial supportfor which they urge the community not to pay attention to the chains that disseminate such information.

The Samaria community has shown its shock at the loss of Nataly through messages and condolences on social networks.