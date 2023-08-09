by palermolive.it – ​​10 hours ago

Greater controls by strengthening the presence of the police and introducing new tools to combat incivility in the bathing places of Palermo. This is the summary of the technical table that was held after 1 pm in video call, organized by the councilor for the environment Andrea Mineo to discuss the measures to be taken for those who litter the beaches.…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Incivility on the beaches and tent cities in mid-August, the Municipality’s plan: more checks and new jersey – VIDEO appeared 10 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

