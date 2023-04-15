Imran Khan’s refusal to involve himself in the negotiations with the government

Saturday April 15, 2023, 11:53 pm

Lahore (Ummat News) Chairman PTI Imran Khan refused to join the talks with the government

According to media reports, Imran Khan made it clear to Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq that he himself will not participate in negotiations with the government, if anything is clear about the elections, he can send his representatives.

The reports said that Sirajul Haque said that there is a serious lack of trust between the government and the opposition. If there is only opposition in Punjab, the assemblies will not be able to complete their term. The government believes that the balance of power will not be balanced.