These are the registered candidates for Mayor of Valledupar and Governor of Cesar

This Saturday, July 29, the deadline for candidates for popularly elected positions to register with the National Registry of Civil Status and thus participate in the elections that will be held throughout the country in October.

Although the Registry has not delivered the complete list of those registered, EL PILÓN presents a count of those who have made this process public.

Among those who seek to be mayors of the city of Valledupar, is the businessman Ricardo Reyes, who registered with the endorsement of the Dignity and Commitment party, while the vallenata music singer Michael Morales He did it with the credential of the Broad Democratic Alliance, ADA.

Darling Guevara, former rector of the Popular University of Cesar, entered the electoral contest for the Colombian Democratic Party. Another of the registered women is Maria Isabel Campo of the significant group of citizens Renacer Vallenato, with the endorsement of Salvación Nacional and the co-endorsers of Creemos and Verde Oxígeno.

Also from a significant group of citizens, Camilo Quiroz He registered on the last day with the endorsement of the Colombia Renaciente party.

Although the lawyer collected signatures with the Pa’lante Valledupar group, the Registrar’s Office did not endorse the signatures before the closure of the registration of this or other groups.

Ernesto Orozco He is again a candidate with the support of the Conservative and Radical Change parties. Ricardo Vives also registered with the endorsement of the Ecologist Party.

For his part, Christian Jose Moreno He aspires for the first time to the position of mayor. The former congressman also collected signatures with the Somos Más group, but in the absence of a response from the Registrar’s Office, he signed up for the En Marcha party.

Although there were doubts about his participation, jamie gonzalez He arrived at the Registry at the last minute with the endorsement of the New Liberalism, despite having collected signatures with the Jaime group.

They are also Alvaro Portilla, as a candidate for the Gente en Movimiento and Esperanza Democrática collectives; the environmentalist Gustavo Arregocéswho claimed to have received the endorsement of the Green Oxygen party, and the former Valledupar Health Secretary, Lina de Armas, for the Pacto Histórico coalition.

GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES

The candidates for the Governorship of Cesar are: Alexandra Pineda, for the Pacto Histórico coalition; José Luis Mayorca, for La Fuerza de la Paz; Antonio Sanguino, for the Green Alliance; Elvia Milena Sanjuán, for the U party, and Kaleb Villalobos, for the Independent Social Alliance (ASI), one of the last to register.

Besides, Claudia Margarita Zuleta He made the decision to continue with his aspiration with the endorsement of the Centro Demorático party. It is the second time that the deputy participates in the territorial elections.

the journalist Katia Ospino He also carried out the process at the Registry, an entity to which he decided not to deliver the signatures he collected with the significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda after obtaining the endorsement of the Fuerza Ciudadana party.

Former Valledupar Government Secretary Arturo Calderón also claimed to have carried out the process on the platform of the Registry after receiving the Ecologist Party credential, as well as the lawyer Surelys Pana, with Nueva Fuerza Democrática.

