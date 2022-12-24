Home News African anticyclone until New Year’s Eve, 2022 will be the hottest year since 1800
News

African anticyclone until New Year’s Eve, 2022 will be the hottest year since 1800

by admin
African anticyclone until New Year’s Eve, 2022 will be the hottest year since 1800

2022 is about to be the hottest year since 1800. www.iLMeteo.it underlines that with the African anticyclone, impressive numbers have already been recorded even in the last few days, considering that the thermometers, at 6 in the morning, showed in the Center -South 15-17°C. The highs then exceeded 20°C, with peaks of 25° expected for Christmas and Boxing Day, and the sea water temperature is 19°C. So much so that Olbia was hotter than Cairo.

A typical May weather scenario that is out of the ordinary, which also creates problems for the fauna and flora. And it seems that the African anticyclone will accompany us until the beginning of 2023. Only drizzle is expected between Liguria and Tuscany, while the perturbations will be confined between Iceland and Scandinavia and in the east the closest cyclone will be in Kazakhstan. A situation that increases the risk of avalanches, especially in the Alps, where it is even more inadvisable to go off-piste.

Going into the forecasts in detail, for today, December 24, clouds in the plains and sun in the mountains in the North, low clouds scattered along the Tyrrhenian side and beautiful elsewhere in the Center, and sunny and warm in the South. For tomorrow, December 25, in the North it predicts gray in the plains, drizzle in Liguria and beautiful mountains, clouds in the center of Tuscany and better elsewhere, and sun and heat in the south. Finally, for Santo Stefano expected in the north gray in the plains, rains in Liguria and beautiful in the mountains, in the center clouds in Tuscany and better elsewhere and in the south sun and heat.

See also  Authoritative conclusion!The roof mast caused vibration to be demolished for 32 days. Reporter explored the status quo of Shenzhen SEG Plaza | Daily Economic News

According to iLMeteo.it, the African anticyclone will remain undisturbed at least until New Year’s Eve 2023.

You may also like

Shanghai Hospital mobilizes for battle: Prepare for “tragic...

False anti-covid vaccines, singer Madame and tennis player...

The epidemic also broke out in Shanghai. Online...

Worker dead at Corvezzo, 200 at the funeral

What it means for India to overtake China...

Regional elections 2023, Liguori also appears in the...

Rudd will serve as the Australian ambassador to...

Too hot, at Christmas on Nevegal you can...

Beijing ordered funeral homes to “expand” state-owned enterprises...

Highways, no construction sites until January 9th. Traffic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy