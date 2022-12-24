2022 is about to be the hottest year since 1800. www.iLMeteo.it underlines that with the African anticyclone, impressive numbers have already been recorded even in the last few days, considering that the thermometers, at 6 in the morning, showed in the Center -South 15-17°C. The highs then exceeded 20°C, with peaks of 25° expected for Christmas and Boxing Day, and the sea water temperature is 19°C. So much so that Olbia was hotter than Cairo.

A typical May weather scenario that is out of the ordinary, which also creates problems for the fauna and flora. And it seems that the African anticyclone will accompany us until the beginning of 2023. Only drizzle is expected between Liguria and Tuscany, while the perturbations will be confined between Iceland and Scandinavia and in the east the closest cyclone will be in Kazakhstan. A situation that increases the risk of avalanches, especially in the Alps, where it is even more inadvisable to go off-piste.

Going into the forecasts in detail, for today, December 24, clouds in the plains and sun in the mountains in the North, low clouds scattered along the Tyrrhenian side and beautiful elsewhere in the Center, and sunny and warm in the South. For tomorrow, December 25, in the North it predicts gray in the plains, drizzle in Liguria and beautiful mountains, clouds in the center of Tuscany and better elsewhere, and sun and heat in the south. Finally, for Santo Stefano expected in the north gray in the plains, rains in Liguria and beautiful in the mountains, in the center clouds in Tuscany and better elsewhere and in the south sun and heat.

According to iLMeteo.it, the African anticyclone will remain undisturbed at least until New Year’s Eve 2023.