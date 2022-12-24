Let’s find out which vegetables rich in potassium and vitamin C will allow our body to color itself with a riot of bright colors.

If we are not in shape our color will be a dull gray but when health is on our side we will color ourselves with the most fascinating shades.

We have to imagine our body as a canvas on which to brush many colors. If we choose the right brush – healthy eating, physical activity, a peaceful rest – then a wonderful picture will turn out. If not – sedentary lifestylesmoke, fat food and sugars – the canvas will carry uniquely a dull tint that will fade too soon. We definitely don’t want to tear the sheet to start over, a second chance in life it is rarely allowed. That’s why we have to take care of our body right from the start, knowing what limits not to cross and how to act to make that wonderful machine that is the body work at its best. As mentioned nutrition is a very important element. There are foods that introduce vitamins and nutrients and foods that damage organs. To release the most beautiful colors we can enrich our diet with a vegetable particularly. Let’s find out which one.

Vegetables rich in potassium and vitamin C are…

Vegetables can be a side dish but can also be used to complete an appetizer or season pasta. Who does not know the famous turnip tops, perfect ingredient for Apulian orecchiette? Many, however, will ignore the beneficial properties of this product not knowing the nutritional values.

One hundred grams of turnip tops provide about 30 calories. Among the nutrients they contain we mention three grams of protein, six grams of carbohydrates, zero cholesterol, 0.3 grams of fat, 279 milligrams of potassium and 3.3 grams of dietary fiber. Plus, the buds have phosphorus, calcium, copper, and sodium.

The health leader potassium

Turnip tops contain potassium in large quantities. This mineral salt is important for the health of the organism. It serves for the muscle contraction, heart included. It keeps body fluids in balance by working with sodium and helps stabilize blood pressure levels.

In addition, turnip greens contain many vitamins, especially the vitamin C. Fundamental to support the immune system especially in the cold period when the flu hits hard. Furthermore, the buds are powerful antioxidants and are able to slow down the aging of cells. Among the benefits we mention, then, the energizing property, the protection of the heart and circulation. Recommended for pregnant women and people with vitamin and iron deficiency.

Once you’ve discovered that turnip tops can create a true rainbow of colors in your body, it’s time to think about recipes to be prepared perhaps in view of the dinner parties of the Christmas holidays.