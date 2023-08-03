African football is exceeding expectations with an amazing start to the Women’s World Cup

Africa’s march in the FIFA Women’s World Cup was exceptional at the end of the group stage of the tournament today, Thursday, as newcomers Morocco joined Nigeria and South Africa in the round of 16.

Morocco suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of two-time champions Germany in their opening World Cup match but bounced back to defeat South Korea and Colombia to secure a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Morocco’s series of surprising results led to the elimination of the distinguished German team from the group stage in one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

The surprise came about 24 hours after South Africa snatched an exciting goal in stoppage time to oust Italy, and also after Nigeria surpassed Group Two after two draws and a victory over host Australia.

Even Zambia, who were knocked out after two straight five-goal defeats, managed to exit with a win after beating Costa Rica in their final group game.

Africa’s chances of reaching the knockout stages were always better with the expansion of the finals to 32 teams and the increase of the continent’s representation to four teams.

But even then, expectations weren’t high for the quartet of African teams as they traveled to Australia and New Zealand for the tournament.

Nigeria have not missed any of the women’s World Cups in their nine editions, but their dominance in Africa came to an end after they struggled in last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, finishing only fourth.

South Africa won the continental title but their preparations were hampered by controversy over funding, with the players going on strike last month.

As for Morocco, the first Arab country to compete in the tournament, the team seemed to lack depth and presented a poor defensive display, showing each time the reason for falling 70 places behind Germany in the rankings after a very poor performance at the start of its finals campaign.

Morocco, however, showed an inspiring determination to come back and claim second place in Group H, albeit with some outside help as Germany failed to beat South Korea today.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros had predicted what might happen, saying before the match, “You always have to take into account the magic of the World Cup.”

Morocco shook the traditional framework of the World Cup tournaments when it finished fourth in Qatar last December in the best performance of an African team in the men’s World Cup.

Women now have the opportunity to approach new horizons.

No African team has ever won a knockout stage match at the Women’s World Cup, but there will be high hopes now that the continent’s teams can continue their strong run, even if the odds are against them.

In the round of 16, South Africa will face its rival, the Netherlands, and Morocco will play against France, while Nigeria will face its rival, European Champion England 2022.

“They showed that nothing can stop them if they focus and play for each other,” South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said of the team’s players ahead of Sunday’s game in Sydney against the in-form Netherlands.