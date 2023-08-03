FBI Arrests 38 Cronies of Fugitive Drug Lord ‘El Burro’ on Drug Trafficking and Weapons Charges

Fugitive Drug Lord “El Burro” and 37 Cronies Accused of Drug Trafficking and Murder

San Juan, Puerto Rico – In a major development in the fight against drug cartels, federal authorities have announced that 38 cronies of the notorious drug lord Nelson Torres Delgado, also known as “El Burro,” have been accused of drug trafficking and weapons crimes. This announcement came during a press conference held by federal authorities on Thursday.

Among the accused are individuals such as Jan Borges De Jesús, Michael Rodríguez Flores, José Gautier Medina, Miguel González Sánchez, and Brian Sierra Feliciano. These individuals have been linked to a shooting incident that took place on May 15, 2022, in Caguas, which resulted in the tragic death of retired teacher Margarita Rodríguez Morales. The violent clash, fueled by a battle for control over drug points in the Morales neighborhood, also left a man injured and several vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

The six defendants involved in the murder of Margarita Rodríguez Morales face the possibility of life imprisonment or even the death penalty, if authorized by the United States Attorney General.

In addition to the drug trafficking and murder charges, federal authorities have also charged Sheila Luyando Fuentes, a nurse at a metropolitan area hospital. It is alleged that Luyando Fuentes provided information on rival gang members who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. These actions were reportedly undertaken as part of El Burro’s criminal organization’s efforts to track down and eliminate their adversaries.

If convicted, Luyando Fuentes could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The federal Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that El Burro has held significant power over drug trafficking in the Caguas area since the early 2010s. He has managed to evade capture for several years, employing tactics like limiting face-to-face contact to only the most trusted members of his organization.

Out of the 38 defendants, 17 were arrested in Puerto Rico, four were detained in the United States, 10 were already in custody, and seven are currently fugitives.

Nelson Torres Delgado, popularly known as El Burro, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization engaged in drug trafficking and other illegal activities. Law enforcement agencies have been pursuing him since 2017.

As the investigations continue, authorities hope that the arrest and prosecution of these 38 individuals will deal a significant blow to the influence and operations of the criminal organization led by El Burro, bringing some semblance of peace and security to the affected communities.

(Names of the 38 defendants listed in the article)

Margarita Rodríguez Morales, the retired teacher tragically killed in the shootout, has become a symbol of the innocent lives lost in the crossfire of gang violence. Friends and family have expressed their hope that justice will be served in her case, holding onto the belief that these arrests will prevent further loss of life and bring about a safer future for Puerto Rico.

