After a mass brawl at Schalke: These are the penalties

After the riots and mass brawls at Schalke, the police imposed their first penalties on violent offenders. These are the consequences of what is yet to come.

After Mass brawl after the Bundesliga game between FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt, several violent criminals now have to bear the harsh consequences. Long stadium bans were imposed on them, the police said on Wednesday, May 31.

After a mass brawl at Schalke: stadium bans against Frankfurt violent criminals

During the outbreak of violence in the arena guest block, an employee of the German Red Cross was seriously injured. Three police officers also suffered minor injuries. The stadium is monitored from all around by a large number of cameras, The stadium has a kind of operations center for the police, fire brigade and rescue services.

In the joint investigations by the Gelsenkirchen and Frankfurt police, twelve violent criminals from the organized fan scene of Eintracht Frankfurt were identified. Stadium bans of one to two years were imposed on them. And with immediate effect, that means they are already valid for the am DFB Cup final in Berlin next weekendin which defending champions RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt face each other.

“Anyone who behaves like that has no place in any football stadium. We will continue to pursue such outbreaks of violence with all due diligence,” said the two chief police officers Erik Hessenmüller (Frankfurt) and Peter Both (Gelsenkirchen).













However, the investigations by the authorities and the public prosecutor’s offices regarding the suspicion of a serious breach of the peace are far from over. A special investigative commission is in the process of investigating further crimes and convicting suspects. According to authorities “further stadium bans are to be expected“.









