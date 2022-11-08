[NTDTV, Beijing time, November 07, 2022]Following the incident of a woman falling from a building in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, on November 6, a man jumped off a building in the Guanghua Street Urban Construction Community, Xincheng District, Hohhot City, which aroused the attention and indignation of netizens.

According to comprehensive network news, the incident happened in the urban construction community of Guanghua Street, Hohhot City, and a man jumped from the 5th floor. The message issued by the “Owner Group 2” of the urban construction community said: All residents, those who have taken videos and those who have taken pictures, please delete the relevant photos and videos from their mobile phones as soon as possible!

The video posted on the Internet shows that an insider said, “I was lying down when I heard a ‘boom’ and smashed the first gray-colored car. Look at the poor, the ambulance has arrived, look. Look, in just a few minutes, it scares people to death.”

Video from the scene showed a man in a blue shirt lying on the ground with an ambulance and multiple medical staff next to him. A person familiar with the matter said that the middle household (man) on the 5th floor of Building 15 in the urban construction community had no vital signs, and 120 pulled it away.

The reason for the man jumping off the building is unclear, and the exact age is unknown. So far, there has been no official notification from the Chinese Communist Party.

Some netizens ridiculed that the big deal of the announcement is emotional disputes, depression, anxiety, mental illness, conflicts with family members, and what else can be new. Someone else said, “The topic of the urban construction community has been deleted? There is no notice after waiting all night?”

After the incident came to light, netizens were outraged and criticized.

Weibo big V “Cai Jincheng” said that there was another tragedy in Hohhot’s urban construction community. Don’t do stupid things, you only have one life, and every difficulty will pass, just stick with it.

Weibo big V “Xia Ge Said” said: It’s too uncomfortable! I hope to find out the reasons. Because of the epidemic control, some communities have been closed for a long time, and some people will have some mental illnesses and psychological trauma. I hope that the government will pay attention… Recently, there have been tragedies one after another. Tragedy should not happen again.

“An incident of jumping off the building occurred again in the urban construction community of Guanghua Street, Hohhot City, and a man unfortunately passed away. The reason for the jumping off the building is still unclear, but the official notification shall prevail.”

“After the Hohhot woman jumped off the building, another man from the urban construction community jumped off the building. Netizens actively retweeted and brushed the heat. Seeing that they couldn’t seal it, they just deleted the topic.”

“The news is sealed tightly, nothing is allowed to be said, and nothing is the fault of the ban. The people’s livelihood is so difficult.”

“Hohhot has been silent for the thirty-seventh day of the epidemic. The past few days in Hohhot have been really uneasy. After the Xingguang A9 crash, there are pictures as evidence. It is reported on the Internet that there was another tragic jump from the building in the urban construction community. There is no danger of being persuaded to go back. During the epidemic, people’s psychological problems should be paid attention to. The friction between family members may be a small thing in normal times, but because of the epidemic, there is nowhere to go, and various pressures are too great. Under the impulse, someone chose the road of no return. Alas!”

“Every community is now busy pulling away iron sheets and destroying criminal evidence.” “Let’s find out the truth. In addition to jumping off the building, there are epidemic prevention, and the current situation of the people in Hohhot.” Forcing two people to jump off the building, I don’t know when this tragedy will end.” “It was closed for several months, and mental health collapsed.”

Weibo big V “Looking at the morning light from a distance” said that if people are sitting at home and are not short of food, drink or money, few people rush to go to work. One letter is more than a month. How can people who have lost their source of income live? The original life is hard enough… Who doesn’t want to live a good life, sometimes there is no hope.

Just two days ago at 18:10 on November 4, Wang Mouzhi (female, 55 years old) fell from a 12th-floor home in Xingguang A9 Community, Beiyuan Street, Xincheng District, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, and died. At that time, her daughter Wang Mouhua (29 years old) wanted to go out to find her mother, but she was locked in the building because of the epidemic. She cried and asked for property but did not open the door.

“I beg you, open the door…Is my mother gone? Is my mother gone, please call me and let me out, I beg you, I beg you…” Wang Mouhua’s heart-rending cry for help made people cry. After the incident came to light, a large number of netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the CCP’s forced clearance of the epidemic.

(Reporter Tang Zheng comprehensive report/responsible editor: Li Quan)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/07/a103568988.html