He and his sister are what’s left after that. The children of a murdered woman. Orphaned twice: because the killer is their father. “I’m here to make the voice of a category of forgotten people heard”, explains Pasquale Guadagno, in Piazza De Ferrari at Happening Pink, the Wall of Dolls Liguria event created to raise awareness against violence against women, promoted by the Municipality of Genoa and Liguria Region.