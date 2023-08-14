After an accident on the A1 near Wuppertal: trial for attempted manslaughter – Rhineland – news

In February, the investigators quickly realized that the accident that had occurred near Wuppertal-Langerfeld was no ordinary accident. The driver steered his car from the left to the right lane on the three-lane section of the motorway and then deliberately drove into the rear of a truck, the police said the day after the accident.

mysterious circumstances

Witnesses then observed how the man choked his companion in the passenger seat, rushed to her aid and pulled her out of the car. The woman, his fiancee, as it turned out, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, there was no danger to life.

Impact at 150 kilometers per hour

An expert from DEKRA later examined the signs of the accident on the freeway and the damage to the two vehicles. According to his analysis, the car had crashed into the rear of the moving truck at 140 to 150 kilometers per hour, as he testified in court on Monday.

Despite the seat belt and airbag, forces were at work that could have led to life-threatening injuries. This was explained by a medical expert as the process progressed. She had examined the woman after the accident. Accordingly, she had suffered a broken breastbone and numerous bruises.

Perpetrators possibly innocent

The public prosecutor’s office initially assumed a relationship dispute. At her request, the 36-year-old was taken into custody. However, investigators now believe that the man was not guilty at the time of the accident. It has therefore initiated a so-called security procedure.