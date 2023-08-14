Home » Wolf in Philadelphia. Harden asks to leave and ki na fa: You’re a liar!
Sports

by admin
Over the weekend, Morey trumpeted to the world that Harden would remain in the dark and report to training camp with the bulls. He just pissed off the moody star of the accord.

I will never be in the same club as Morey. I repeat: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never work in the same organization as him, Harden said.

August 14, 2023 at 2:49 p.m. pspvek archived: August 14, 2023 at 1:27 p.m.

Once upon a time, the relationship between a single player and a high-ranking club recruit was very close. For years together, they were with the Houston Rockets, and when Harden wasn’t happy in Brooklyn, Morey freed him and brought him, among other things, for Ben Simmons, a long shot.

What will be long? Harden has a five-season contract with Philadelphia, and he exercised the option to extend it last year. So, if the 76ers refuse to trade him, I can sit in the stands for a year.

But even if they were willing to send a thiaticite basketball player to Pennsylvania for a dm dl, there is far from a certainty that they will get a patina in return for him. It’s not news that Harden would like to add to the Los Angeles Clippers’ veteran lineup, but Morey is not stupid and doesn’t let him go for free.

It is certain that Harden’s rise is like a league of mountains. First, he prayed to leave Houston, then Brooklyn, only when he didn’t even win the title with Philadelphia, he started sulking again.

