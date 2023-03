“Of course you play with the idea of ​​wanting to leave, but it is immensely difficult in terms of feasibility,” explains ex-combined team Phillip Kuttin. The Carinthian has been in a wheelchair since a tragic accident in 2020, after he probably fell eight meters from the balcony while sleepwalking. “Sometimes when people ask me about it, I wonder why it had to be, but then again, it could have been a lot worse. I will always keep going.”