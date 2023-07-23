After falling on his neck a bar of more than 200kg bodybuilder dies

The world of bodybuilding is in mourning again. Justin Vicki lost her life after a 450-pound barbell fell during a free squat.

The event occurred in Bali, Indonesia, taking the life of bodybuilder Justyn Vicky, who had more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, this news has gone around the world due to the way he died.

The athlete gained an uncontrollable 450lbs (210kg) while working out at a gym in Bali, Indonesia in an attempt to improve his free squat mark, as Vicky squatted, another person assisted her, but the weight of the bar sent them both to the ground, causing this heavy weight bar to bend Justin’s neck.

According to some witnesses, Vicky managed to get the bar out, but there was a moment when Vicki couldn’t bear her weight and the bar fell on her neck, the bodybuilder held the bar behind her neck and threw the metal object forward in an attempt to remove it, but couldn’t help but break the junction of the spine and head.

Medical services went to the scene of the accident to treat Justyn Vicky, he was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but medical intervention failed to heal his serious injuries.

The doctors said that Vicki’s neck was completely broken and that the nerves that connected her heart to her lungs were in critical condition, making it impossible to save her life.

Justin rose to fame as a weight loss and nutrition coach, taking part in major competitions.

The disappointing news has put the bodybuilding world in mourning once again, with several athletes and influencers sending their condolences to Vicky’s family.