Participation, results and last minute of PSOE, PP, Vox and Sumar

15:40

Irene Montero has also voted

The Minister of Equality Irene Montero You have already deposited your ballot in the ballot box. The number two of We can He has published an image on his social networks and has written: “To defend the rights won at the polls all today.”

To defend the rights won at the polls all today ♀️ 🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/7SfPBWSLQL — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 23, 2023

15:13

Participation at 2:00 p.m.

The participation at 2:00 p.m. in the elections this Sunday is 40.48%, 2.56 points more than that registered at that time in the last general elections, held on November 10, 2019, when it stood at 37.92%.

This was reported at a press conference at the National Electoral Data Dissemination Center by the Secretary of State for Communication, Francesc Vallès, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Isabel Goicoechea.

Voting by mail, which has reached historic figures in these elections, does not take this data into account: 2.47 million voters have sent their ballots before this Sunday.

15:10

Bellerín asks to vote “against hatred and fascism”

Héctor Bellerín is one of those footballers who always speaks clearly and gets wet when it comes to political opinions and social rights.

In the case of these elections to the presidency of the government that are held this Sunday, July 23the footballer also wanted to say his.

Bellerín has published a post on his social networks in which he openly asks that people who go to vote do so “against hatred and fascism.”

14:08

Bildu’s electoral program

‘Compromise of the Basque Country Gather’ is the title of the electoral program of Bildu. The document Arnaldo Oteguicandidate of collect in these elections, it consists of 16 pages.

Read it here:

14:01

The ERC electoral program

Among the political parties that presented their electoral programs, ERC published a 132-page document titled ‘Defense Catalonia!’.

Read it here:

13:58

The words of Alberto Núñez Feijóo

After you put your ballot in the ballot box, Alberto Núñez Feijóo addressed all voters. In addition to thanking all the people who have participated in different ways in these General Elections, the candidate of the PP has assured that “I hope and wish that we will have a day so far normal, calm and festive“.

Thanks to all those who work in the polling stations, the postmen and the staff of the Post Offices, the FCSE that guard democracy, the media and the auditors and representatives of all the parties.#General elections pic.twitter.com/cEtz8vnzb8 — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) July 23, 2023

13:12

The electoral program of the PP

The polls place the People’s Party as first force. These are the main proposals of the electoral program of the party headed by Núñez Feijóo for these elections.

Read it here:

13:10

Feijóo goes to the polls

Alberto Núñez Feijóo It has already been through the polls. The candidate of Broken Popular He has shared four images on his social networks in which he is seen exercising his right to vote accompanied by a large number of people. “Spain returns to the polls today and I trust in a massive participation that speaks clearly,” she published.

Spain returns to the polls today and I trust in a massive participation that speaks clearly. I want to thank all Spaniards for their commitment to our democracy which, election after election, continues to demonstrate its solidity.#General elections#FelizDomingo pic.twitter.com/BtypLen7Es — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) July 23, 2023

12:54

Vox’s electoral program

VOXby the hand of his candidate for the presidency Santiago Abascal, presented his program for the General Elections. A program that has received strong criticism from the most progressive sectors of society for having gender violence laws or that protect the LGTBI community in the spotlight.

Read it here:

12:51

Abascal is not far behind

Santiago Abascal It has already been through the polls. After voting, the candidate for the government for Vox He has attended the media where he has thanked “the work of those who make the holding of elections possible.”

Came the day. Thank you all for your support. Thanks to those who ensure the cleanliness of the electoral process.#23J pic.twitter.com/FMdVxXWdlE – Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) July 23, 2023

12:48

Yolanda Díaz has already voted

Yolanda Diaz You have already exercised your right to vote. The candidate for the presidency of the government for summer He has published a photograph on his social networks smiling while he introduced his trash can into the urn. “It is essential that no vote stays at home,” Díaz wrote.

Today we play to get up tomorrow with more rights, more democracy and more freedom. It is essential that no vote stays at home.#General elections pic.twitter.com/5LuooUAenV — Yolanda Diaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) July 23, 2023

12:38

The electoral program of the PSOE

He PSOE of Pedro Sanchez published its electoral program entitled ‘Forward‘. A 272-page document that you can read here.

Read it here:

12:36

Sumar’s electoral program

summerparty chaired by Yolanda Diazpublished its electoral program in a 182-page document entitled ‘A program for you’, highlighting the creation of 500,000 green jobs, the creation of two million homes or the reduction of the working day to 32 hours without cutting wages.

Read it here:

12:35

Vote-by-mail record

The Avalanche record of votes by mail begin to arrive at the polls: a total of 2,471,935 voters They have voted by correspondence.

arbitration: “Absolute success of voting by mail. 166% more than in the 2019 elections.”

12:34

Rufián is encouraged to vote

The head of the list ERC by Barcelona, Gabriel Ruffianremember that today is “the only day where everyone has the same power, where everyone has the same ability to change things”.

That a little time in the sun doesn’t cost us 4 years facing the sun. Catalans, Catalans, to the polls! pic.twitter.com/X9mSq3RNVX — Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 23, 2023

12:33

The words of Pedro Sanchez

The candidate for re-election Pedro Sanchez He wanted to show his appreciation on his social networks after casting his vote. Besides, Sánchez He has called for all people to go to the polls: “I ask for the greatest mobilization so that the Government that comes out of the polls is strong and Spain can advance four more years.”

Thanks to all of you who today make it possible for Spain to show what it is, an impeccable democracy. I ask for the greatest mobilization so that the government that comes out of the polls is strong and Spain can advance four more years. pic.twitter.com/nhBjsE6itz — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 23, 2023

12:32

Pedro Sánchez, first candidate to vote

Pedro Sanchez He has been one of the early risers on this electoral day. The general secretary of the PSOE He voted first thing in the morning and assured the media that they were there that “we are an impeccable democracy.”

The general secretary of the PSOE, president of the Government and candidate for re-election, @sanchezcastejonhas voted first thing in the morning. 🌹 “We are an irreproachable democracy”. pic.twitter.com/VFDb0xcV0M – PSOE (@PSOE) July 23, 2023

