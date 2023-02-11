A family made up of five people miraculously managed to survive several days under the rubble.

The stories of miracles and life in the midst of the tragedy that is being experienced in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquakes that caused the death of more than 25,000 people, generate hope in the rescue organizations that continue to search for missing persons.

Buildings, houses and streets were completely destroyed by the magnitude of the earthquakes that shook this part of the world last Monday and the more time passes, the chances of finding the missing alive are less.

However, in the midst of the complex situation, rescuers in Nurdag, Turkey, managed to find a family of members alive 129 hours later.

The first to be rescued was the mother and then one of her daughters; Later, the parents were located, who told the rescuers to first help two other of her daughters trapped nearby.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor continues to add fatalities, there is talk of an approximate number of 21,848 people in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria.