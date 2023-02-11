Home Sports Joe Wieskamp returns to the Raptors on a multi-year contract
Joe Wieskamp returns to the Raptors on a multi-year contract

The Toronto Raptors signed Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year deal.

Wieskamp, ​​who previously spent 20 days on the Canadian team’s roster, was averaging over 16 points and 6 rebounds in the G League while shooting 42 percent from long range on 7.7 attempts per game.

