After Hamas meeting: Israel summons Russian ambassador | 10/29/23

After Hamas meeting: Israel summons Russian ambassador | 10/29/23

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador after representatives of the Islamist Hamas visited Moscow. Anatoly Viktorov was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

It was made clear to him that Israel considers the “lack of a clear and clear condemnation of the Hamas terrorist organization by Moscow” to be serious. Receiving Hamas representatives as guests conveys “a message of the legitimacy of terrorism against Israelis,” it said.

Diplomats from the Russian Foreign Ministry met with Hamas representatives in Moscow on Thursday. The Russian ministry said the release of foreign hostages was discussed. The evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip was also an issue.

Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7th and carried out massacres in the border area. More than 1,400 people were killed. Around 230 others were abducted to the Gaza Strip. There are also Russian citizens among them./stz/DP/men

