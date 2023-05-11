Valledupar received 210,000 tourists during the Vallenato Festival

The Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, through its Economic Observatory, delivered at a press conference, the commercial and tourist balance of the 56th version of the Vallenata Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez.

Through a survey that included items on attendance at events, perception of visitors, street and stationary vendors, hotel occupancy, arrival of tourists, among others, the economic impact of these festivities in the capital of Cesar and surrounding municipalities is demonstrated. . Likewise, the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce delivered the economic balance of Expofestival, an activity that every year seeks to empower itself as a center of attention for locals and visitors.

In this regard, the Executive President of the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar, José Luis Urón, informed that the Vallenato Festival shows that it is the tourist and commercial window that allows economic mobilization par excellence, however, much remains to be done and innovation will be the key to continue succeeding in the realization of these folkloric and cultural events.

The results of the survey showed that approximately 210,000 people entered the capital of Cesar, of which 90,954 entered by private vehicle, 25,709 as passengers by land and 5,259 by air. The public that attends these events the most are people between 36 and 55 years of age, with this version being accepted by the younger population between 26 and 35 years of age.

Regarding the expenses per tourists, it was shown that there was an average expense of 2,589,000 pesos, achieving an economic mobilization of more than 250 billion pesos. 41% of the attendance came from the Caribbean Region, 12% from Bogotá, 8% Antioquia, 32% from the rest of the country and 4% from other municipalities in Cesar.

THEY PREFER THE ACCORDION COMPETITIONS

The balance also indicates that 84.25% of attendees come to Valledupar to enjoy the accordion contests, but there is also a preference for the Piloneras parade with 49.8% and 46.33% prefer concerts.

It is important to note that in this version the participation of repeat visitors increased by 26%, compared to 2022.

Another important aspect was the type of items that tourists buy, highlighting that drinks, crafts and gastronomy continue to be preferred. This year, 66% of vendors from Valledupar participated, 28% from the Caribbean Region, 8% from other municipalities in Cesar and 4% from other parts of the country.

“THERE IS NO BED FOR SO MUCH PEOPLE”

Another of the aspects analyzed by the Socioeconomic Observatory was the hotel capacity, a situation that although it still covers the demand, new expansion alternatives should be considered, taking into account that the projections of the new version of the Vallenato Festival are for growth and ” there is no bed for so many people”, reiterated José Luis Urón.

In this item, the results were as follows: Hotel occupancy stood at 79%, reflecting an increase of 6% over the previous year. Most visitors stayed between three and five days.

Meanwhile, there is an aspect that worries, and that is that many people are looking for other types of accommodation, such as the houses of relatives and friends, which this year stood at 42.6%, a house or apartment with 10.6%, and country houses or farms with 5.6%. . These results reflect the need to grow with the hotel sector.

The president of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce reiterated that with respect to 2022 it is evident that it is growing; last year 160,000 people came to the city and this time 210,000. “Regarding the perception of security, 98% of the visitors felt safe, highlighting the work of the National Police and consider this capital as a place to come and enjoy,” he said.

EXPOFESTIVAL, ANOTHER ACHIEVEMENT

Regarding the 19th edition of Expofestival, within the framework of the Vallenato Festival, Ledys Vergara Turizo, director of Projects and Regional Development of the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, explained that 149,793 visitors were attended, achieving sales of more than 635 million pesos, with the preference of the attendees being musical events with 63%, Vallenato Festival contests with 62%, and the purchase of articles and services with 37%. 27% of the visitors made purchases from microentrepreneurs with a value greater than 100,000 pesos, representing an increase of 62%.

This Expofestival had an impact on the regional economy. Entrepreneurs had a completely free space to offer their services, achieving successful results. This new stage of the fair “has a new story to tell. We want an Expofestival that belongs to the people, that belongs to the micro-entrepreneurs, of the region and that everyone can sell their products”.

