Understanding the Effectiveness and Safety of Expired Medications: Insights from Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute

What To Do With Expired Medications: Are They Still Safe to Use?

MilanoToday, 29 October 2023

The issue of what to do with expired medications is a common dilemma faced by many people. Should you take them or dispose of them? To provide a clear answer, we consulted the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute, which shed light on the matter.

According to Luca Pasina, the head of the Laboratory of Clinical Pharmacology and Prescriptive Appropriateness, there is no need to be alarmed. Expired drugs do not become toxic or harmful, nor do they lose their effectiveness immediately after the expiry date. Numerous scientific studies have shown that, even for periods considerably past the expiration date, these drugs remain safe to use.

The expiration date printed on medicine boxes is not a result of a stability study. In fact, pharmaceutical companies are not obliged to determine the real stability of their products. Rather, the expiration date is determined arbitrarily by the manufacturer. However, it is guaranteed that the quantity of the active ingredient and the potency of the drug remain the same within the specified period.

Dr. Pasina emphasizes that there are still risks associated with using drugs after they expire. Literature studies have investigated whether some products lose quantities of the active ingredient or potency. For example, a study published in Jama in 2016 analyzed over 3,000 batches of 122 different types of drugs and found that almost 90% of those products were stable for more than a year after the indicated expiry date. On average, these drugs remained stable for about 5 and a half years, with some even lasting over four years.

It is important to note that the stability and potency of drugs can vary depending on the formulation. Liquid medicines are more likely to lose stability, while tablets are generally more durable.

To further reinforce these findings, a study published in Jama in 2012 examined the stability of drugs that had expired 28-40 years ago. In this case, the drugs were still in their original, unopened containers. The study discovered that in 90% of cases, 90% of the active ingredient concentration was still present. This suggests that solid formulations, such as tablets, retain their stability and potency even many years or months after the indicated expiration date.

To ensure the longevity of medications, it is crucial to store them properly. Drugs should be kept in optimal conditions, away from heat, light, and other factors that may cause degradation. Additionally, storing medications in dry places at stable temperatures is essential for maintaining their efficacy.

In conclusion, while expired medications may lose some effectiveness over time, they generally remain safe to use for an extended period after the expiration date. However, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or pharmacist before using any expired drugs. Proper storage and adherence to expiration dates are important to ensure the safety and potency of medications.

