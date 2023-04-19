Home » After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested > – News
After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested

After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested

Status: 04/19/2023 11:46 a.m

A suspect was arrested after a hammer attack on a taxi driver in Warnemünde. The police received a tip.

According to the Rostock public prosecutor’s office, the alleged perpetrator is a 38-year-old German. He is due to be brought before the magistrate today. This then decides on a possible pre-trial detention. Information from the population brought the investigators to the track of the man who is said to be homeless. The man is accused of attempted manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm.

Motive for attack still unclear

On Sunday night, a 59-year-old taxi driver was attacked by a passenger with a hammer and seriously injured. The taxi driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening head injuries. The motive for the attack is still unclear.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 04/19/2023 | 10:00 a.m

NDR Logo
