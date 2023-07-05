Home » Nika Cuellar, new Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager of ElectroHuila
News

Nika Cuellar, new Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager of ElectroHuila

by admin
Nika Cuellar, new Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager of ElectroHuila

As of today, the young Industrial Engineer, Senior Management Specialist and candidate for a Master’s in Economics, Nika Duniezkha Cuellar, took office as Administrative and Financial Assistant Manager.

Thus, new names of the directives that come to manage the most important energy company in the Colombian south, patrimony of the Huilenses, are becoming known.

From the Human Resources Division, the presentation of the new Assistant Manager was made official, who ratified her commitment to strengthening the work to guarantee results that guarantee the financial stability of the entity.

sponsored content

See also  Mystery of the UFO in the sky of the Centro Cadore. An identical object emerges from the US archives

You may also like

Israel concludes its military operation in Jenin, devastated

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles...

this is how the song ‘The cry of...

from 12 to 17 September also Italy on...

They rescue one of the three missing fishermen...

Cali, a city that no longer offers certainties?

Municipality of Naples – Collaboration agreement between the...

Collection for garbage collection fee, under analysis –...

Colored Angels Foundation – El Diario

“Giving public value to public work”: Marcello Fiori...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy