Nika Cuellar, new Administrative and Financial Deputy Manager of ElectroHuila

As of today, the young Industrial Engineer, Senior Management Specialist and candidate for a Master’s in Economics, Nika Duniezkha Cuellar, took office as Administrative and Financial Assistant Manager.

Thus, new names of the directives that come to manage the most important energy company in the Colombian south, patrimony of the Huilenses, are becoming known.

From the Human Resources Division, the presentation of the new Assistant Manager was made official, who ratified her commitment to strengthening the work to guarantee results that guarantee the financial stability of the entity.

