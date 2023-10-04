Baihou Middle School Celebrates 100th Anniversary: A Century of Education Excellence

Baihou Middle School, located in the historical and cultural town of Baihou in Dabu County, Meizhou City, recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. The event took place on October 2nd, and was attended by over a thousand alumni, teachers, and students.

Baihou Town has a rich cultural heritage and a strong emphasis on literature and education. Throughout the years, the town has been home to various esteemed individuals, leading to popular stories such as “three Hanlins under one roof,” “three Jinshis in the same list,” and “seven leaders in the same hall.”

Established in 1923, Baihou Middle School has grown from humble beginnings into a leading city-level institution. It now occupies an area of over 50,000 square meters, with a construction area of over 20,000 square meters. The school boasts well-designed teaching areas, living areas, and sports facilities. From a simple tile-roofed house, it has transformed into a modern middle school with a beautiful campus environment and state-of-the-art teaching facilities. The school’s educational philosophy is deeply rooted in Tao Xingzhi’s life education theory, making it the third practice base of Tao Xingzhi’s life education theory in the country and the birthplace of Taoism in the South. It is widely recognized as a unique and prestigious institution, known as the “Xiaozhuang of the north and Baihou of the south.”

As it enters its second century, Baihou Middle School is committed to upholding its fine traditions. The school aims to honor its predecessors’ achievements, summarize its experience in running schools, focus on quality education, and pursue development in a down-to-earth manner. The school remains dedicated to cultivating individuals with moral integrity and will continue moving forward on the path of development with its “Tao” characteristics. It actively seeks to establish a school environment that promotes “Tao”-oriented life education and aims to enhance its reputation by offering education that meets the needs of the people.

During the celebration, several special events were held. These included the unveiling ceremony of the Baihou Middle School History Museum, Tao Xingzhi Memorial Hall, and Centennial Stone. Additionally, the distribution ceremony of the 2023 “Remember the Original Intention” Special Fund for Teaching and Scholarships took place, along with the launch and donation ceremony of the comic book “The Travels of a Young Master.”

The 100th anniversary celebration of Baihou Middle School was a memorable event that showcased the school’s rich history and dedication to providing quality education. As it embarks on its next chapter, the school remains committed to fostering the growth and success of its students and furthering its impact in the field of education.

