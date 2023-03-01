Home News After pre-agreement responsible for the death of ‘Botellita’ will be sentenced
After pre-agreement responsible for the death of 'Botellita' will be sentenced

After pre-agreement responsible for the death of 'Botellita' will be sentenced

After a pre-agreement between the Prosecutor’s Office and Reginaldo José Antonio Aragón Valera, 28, this Wednesday, March 1, the ruling against this man who is responsible for the death of Ernesto Núñez Ortega, known as ‘Botellita’ and who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

The hearing will take place before the Seventh Criminal Court of the Circuit with Knowledge Functions, where the Prosecutor’s Office 7 will recount the events of October 21, 2019, when the accident occurred at the height of the 19 # 9c race, avenue Simón Bolívar, Los Cortijos neighborhood, north of Valledupar.

Aragón Valera was prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated manslaughter and personal injury.

A Renault Logan car and a red motorcycle were involved in the car accident. The driver hit the motorcycle parked at the traffic light where Núñez Ortega was moving, and the driver of the Aragón Valera car fled and he was also under the influence of alcohol. Other people were injured.

