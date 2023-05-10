After targeted killings: Rockets fired at Israel

Split

Smoke and fire rise after an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike. Israel’s military has again attacked targets of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. © Adel Hana/AP/dpa

The region has not come to a rest since the death of a Palestinian prisoner. There are always rocket attacks. Rockets are falling on Israel again.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets into Israeli territory on Wednesday. In the early afternoon, warning sirens wailed in several places in the border area. According to paramedics, there was initially no evidence of injuries. According to local Gaza sources, the rockets were fired in response to Israeli attacks in the coastal area. The Israeli military initially only confirmed the missile alert.

Earlier, Israel’s air force had attacked several targets of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian security sources said military installations and jihad facilities had been hit. According to hospital reports, at least one Palestinian was killed.

The Israeli air force killed three senior members of Islamic Jihad on Tuesday night. A total of 13 people were killed in the Israeli airstrikes in the coastal strip, including several women and children. Two members of a Palestinian militant group were also killed in an Israeli attack on a car in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. According to the army, they are said to have transported guided anti-tank missiles.

Several groups in the Gaza Strip announced retaliation. The Israeli army justified the military strike with several attacks from the Gaza Strip in recent weeks. Most recently, Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets and mortar shells into Israeli territory following the death of a Palestinian prisoner last week. dpa