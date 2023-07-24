Home » After the Merz interview: a dispute in the Thuringian CDU about dealing with the AfD
News

After the Merz interview: a dispute in the Thuringian CDU about dealing with the AfD

by admin
After the Merz interview: a dispute in the Thuringian CDU about dealing with the AfD

local politician push for pragmatism

Thuringia’s CDU local politicians have criticized the attitude of the Union leadership. The President of the Thuringian Association of Municipalities and Cities, Michael Brychcy, told MDR THÜRINGEN that local parliaments had long been talking to the AfD. That is also necessary, otherwise life in a city would not work. The CDU can only make better political offers if the AfD and its voters are spoken to.

According to Brychcy, who is also CDU mayor of the city of Waltershausen, the CDU harms itself if it permanently excludes talks with the AfD. “The longer we say we don’t talk to them, the more people react with defiance and vote for the AfD,” said Brychcy. The Union must get better at communication and take people with it again.

See also  Db, among the new entries there is also Befancyfit, supported by Luca Argentero

You may also like

El Salvador wins gold in the Central American...

Trump’s Impeachment Won’t Shake His Dominance in the...

New drone attack on Moscow – DW –...

Javera Miranda obtains a silver medal in the...

THE HOMICIDES DO NOT STOP

Tragedy Strikes as Middle School Gymnasium Collapses, Claiming...

CDU-Bochum generally excludes cooperation with the AfD

The new pulse for surgery in the health...

Tax exemption for photovoltaic systems (BMF) – NWB...

Municipal council will deal with a possible increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy