After the Merz interview: a dispute in the Thuringian CDU about dealing with the AfD

local politician push for pragmatism

Thuringia’s CDU local politicians have criticized the attitude of the Union leadership. The President of the Thuringian Association of Municipalities and Cities, Michael Brychcy, told MDR THÜRINGEN that local parliaments had long been talking to the AfD. That is also necessary, otherwise life in a city would not work. The CDU can only make better political offers if the AfD and its voters are spoken to.

According to Brychcy, who is also CDU mayor of the city of Waltershausen, the CDU harms itself if it permanently excludes talks with the AfD. “The longer we say we don’t talk to them, the more people react with defiance and vote for the AfD,” said Brychcy. The Union must get better at communication and take people with it again.

