A piece of my heart will remain in Třinec. But I will have a more important role in Olomouc, claims the Polish reinforcement of Kohouts Chmielewski

You have been in Třinec for a long time, collecting laurels and you live there. It is not easy to leave such a workplace. What made you change clubs?

You’re right. A piece of my heart will remain there. But life is change. I wanted to move somewhere gaming. In Třinec, I averaged 12 and a half minutes per game. It was better in the playoffs, but still not enough, and most importantly, almost the same every year. I think that Olomouc is the right step for me, that I will have a more important role here.

What should it be? Have you talked to your coach about it yet?

We said something. Nothing major though. I’m only here for a short time. we’ll see. There is enough time.

Don’t the Roosters have the same ambitions as the Steelers?

It may not be comparable. However, everyone wants to win and the boys here showed last year that they can play hockey. Unfortunately, in the elimination round they ran into strong Pardubice, but they beat Třinec three times out of four duels. Sometimes it’s just about luck, little details. And I know that here the team is moving forward from year to year. I hope that it will continue like this in the next season, I will be fine here and I will help Mora to even better results.

What kind of opponent was Olomouc for you?

Heavy. They play with their hearts. They don’t give up an inch of ice for free.

Did you know anyone from the team before coming to Hana?

I played with Jakub Orsava in Třinec. Bran Konrád and I met during each other’s national team matches. The others personally don’t.

Will you be commuting to training sessions and matches?

Yes, mostly. Children go to a Polish school in Třinec. I just stay sometimes. I will get some accommodation.

Are you getting used to Olomouc?

I like it here. The city is nice, the guys already showed me around it and showed me what it’s worth.

What about the preparation, didn’t you complete the dry season with the team?

I trained for the most part individually. First in Trinec, then at home in Gdańsk and finally, even when I was by the sea. Like my teammates, I was on the ice for the first time today and it’s hot. I’ll make it work somehow. When winter comes, it will be good.

How are you looking forward to the famous Olomouc fans?

An awful lot because they are great. They can regularly create an amazing, stormy backdrop. I also experienced how they thanked when Mora lost 4-0. They saw that the boys gave it their all, so they stayed until the end and thanked them. That is appreciated.

How is hockey viewed in Poland now? Next year you will play in Ostrava at the world championship in the elite group, where you advanced after twenty-two years…

Finally, after a long time, we have sponsors both in the highest competition and the national team. That was missing for many years. If we hold our own, it will definitely be even better and Polish hockey will continue to rise. However, a difficult journey awaits us, including pre-Olympic qualification. The national team coach was with me and we discussed it. We have to prove it. I believe that I will stay healthy, I will be there and we will stay in the elite group. The fan base in Poland is not big. It’s usually sold out until the playoffs. But Ostrava is close by, so spectators from Poland will definitely come to support the national team at the World Cup. There will be a lot of them.