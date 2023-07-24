Home » Bad weather in Tuscany, yellow alert for severe thunderstorms throughout the region
Bad weather in Tuscany, yellow alert for severe thunderstorms throughout the region

Florence, 24 July 2023 – Le forecast they had foreseen it. It’s about to change everything, here comes the bad weather in Tuscany. The operations room of the regional civil protection has in fact issued yellow alert for severe thunderstorms over the whole region. The yellow code is valid from midnight to 2pm on Tuesday 25 July.

Also issued a yellow alert for risk of storm surges on the north-central coast and Archipelago and yellow alert for wind risk on Montagna Pistoia and Alto Mugello from 12 to midnight on Tuesday 25 July. Gusts of Libeccio expected up to 80 km/h with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Yellow warning for wind

These are the provinces and municipalities affected by strong wind risk:

Leghorn: municipalities of Livorno, Rosignano Marittimo, Gorgona, Bibbona, Castagneto Carducci, Cecina, Piombino, San Vincenzo, Campo nell’Elba, Capoliveri, Capraia Isola, Marciana, Marciana Marina, Porto Azzurro, Portoferraio, Rio. Pisa: municipality of Pisa.

Pistoia: municipalities of Montale, Pistoia, Sambuca Pistoiese, San Marcello Piteglio.

Prato: municipalities of Cantagallo, Vernio.

Firenze: municipalities of Firenzuola, Marradi, Palazzuolo sul Senio.

Yellow alert for storm surges

These are the provinces and municipalities affected by risk of storm surges:

Lucca: municipalities of Camaiore, Forte dei Marmi, Pietrasanta, Viareggio

Massa Carrara: municipalities of Carrara, Massa, Montignoso.

Pisa: municipalities of San Giuliano Terme.

