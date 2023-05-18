After the protest – Mashriq TV

Against the arrest of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in a ninety-seven million pound corruption case, the legal action against the people involved in the violent protests and arson attacks across the country on May 9 and 10 is being fast-tracked. Meanwhile, more than 7,000 arrests are being claimed. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf says that more than 7,000 of its supporters and activists are in the custody of law enforcement agencies and police across the country. It has been said that our heads have been bowed by the events of May 9, these events have depressed millions of Pakistanis, there is no chance of a criminal escaping. Expresses and strongly condemns all the incidents. He said that we should take legal, constitutional and administrative measures to prevent such an incident from happening again, which caused serious damage to Pakistan in the whole world. In his address, Shahbaz Sharif said that I Prime Minister had given a timeline of 72 hours and said that those who planned it and instigated the riots will have to be brought to justice. On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said in his video message to the workers that whenever you get a call next time, without vandalism, peacefully claim your rights. In addition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has issued a response to the declaration of the Corps Commanders’ Conference and said that we openly declare that we have sufficient evidence to present in any independent investigation/inquiry. The evidence proves that agency officials were involved in the arson, encirclement and firing at some places. There will be a trial under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. The Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader believes that matters will be resolved within two weeks and they will get a date for the elections. In spite of the circumstances that emerged on the occasion of his arrest in the case, by what magic wand will the matters be corrected in two weeks? Irrespective of which, under the Army Act, the individuals in which the leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf himself is being named in two cases, the expected action cannot be relaxed like other cases, although according to many circles, these cases should be handled in civil courts only. should be conducted and it is not appropriate to conduct these cases in the military courts, but in any case, the incidents that occurred and the assistance of the civil administration of the army was formally called for in this case and in the context of the circumstances and events that occurred legally in this regard. There is no merit and the conviction in these cases can be appealed later. The opposition to taking such cases to military courts would still be justified if in objective circumstances certain decisions of the higher judiciary were not under criticism. And if the judicial system was functioning effectively, there was room for it. On the other hand, the way the military establishment and its installations were challenged, the reputation affected by it, there is no room for compromise except that it is unconditional. As far as the question of outright denial and turning it into a conspiracy is concerned, it is not far-fetched, but despite this, it was the responsibility of the Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership to not only keep a timely watch on the possibility of the presence of malicious elements in its ranks, but It is futile to expect to accept it by presenting many excuses after the failure to go to the military places. The arrests of the workers who have been carried out and the ongoing series of arrests, those who were present on the spot and especially the workers who were involved in the acts of arson and vandalism, irrespective of their age and gender, the legal action against them is however unnecessary. No, many workers have started to realize their mistake and express regret. Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has clearly supported the action against the elements involved in the current situation. It is said that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf avoided calling for any more protests, but by practically giving the call, the leadership of the workers has been put to a new test. The solution of political issues and differences is possible through negotiations, but the enforcement of the law is violated. Those who do will have to go through a certain judicial process at which time the best strategy will be to avoid further emotionalism and repeating the mistake.