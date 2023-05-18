Jump: He ran over and killed his one-year-old baby while taking his car out of the garage

A tragedy shook the Salta town of the boiler after a one-year-old baby killed by his mother while she was removing her car from the garage of her house.

The unfortunate event occurred last Thursday, May 11, around 7:00 p.m., when a woman desperately called the 911 Emergency System to give notice of a serious domestic accident, as confirmed by police sources to Telefe Salta.

In the midst of a nervous breakdown and crying, the child’s mother requested urgent assistance from the health authorities. In a few minutes, the minor was transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital under code redwith a state-of-the-art vehicle, and was subjected to a series of surgical interventions.

However, despite the efforts and care of the doctors, the health professionals could not save him and the one-year-old baby passed away the next day.

The minor had entered the medical center in serious condition and ended up dying of “severe head injury with loss of consciousness due to crushed skull”.

After the unfortunate accident, the boy’s mother explained that she did not realize that he was in front of the car and when it was time to move the vehicle a wheel collided with his head to end up crushing him.

A similar case occurred in March of this year in the town of San Martin, Mendozawhen a rural worker ran over and killed a one-year-old baby who was playing inside a tomato box.

The little boy was identified as Ian Anthony Gonzálezwho lived with his parents in the rural area of ​​Carril Chimbas and Herrera, where his mother, a 30-year-old woman of Bolivian nationality, worked harvesting tomatoes.

As reported, the child’s mother was working at the time he arrived at the place Luis Subia Tejerina aboard a white Toyota Hilux van and, unfortunately, he did not realize that the little boy was playing on the road where he was passing.

Place where the accident occurred in Mendoza.

The Scientific Police report explained that Tejerina “he backed down, did not see the minor who was playing inside a tomato box and collided with him”. Although an emergency call was made to 911 and an ambulance was present at the scene, the impact was lethal and the baby died almost instantly due to brain trauma.

After what happened, the driver of the truck was arrested and taken to Police Station No. 55 in San Martín. There he had to undergo a alcohol testwhich threw a negative result which, in combination with his lack of backgroundallowed him to regain his freedom.

