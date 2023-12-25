After the Sojo tragedy, indoor soccer player Wuil Guzmán dies

The pain in Venezuela over the death of basketball player Garly Soto after an epileptic attack increased this Saturday with the announcement of death in a traffic accident of the futsal player Wuil Guzmán in the Amazonian state of Bolívar, bordering Brazil.

Sojo, 24, one of the young people called to lead the transition of Venezuelan basketball, was found dead on Friday in his home in Caracas, and a day later the sports authorities announced that Guzmán, 27, died in an accident due to the severity of his injuries.

The Mundo Factory Sports Club, in which Guzmán played, expressed condolences to family and friends of the player, who was accompanied by four other athletes who were injured.

The 1.96 meter forward participated this year in the World Cup held in Asia and won a silver medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Guzmán, for his part, played for the Caracas Futsal Club, Santa Bárbara del Zulia and La Fría del Sur clubs.

This is what the Venezuelan League said about the Futsal player

The Venezuelan Futsal League referred to the tragedy in a brief statement released through Instagram, in which it regretted the death of the player.

Other political authorities also spoke out today with evident consternation, including the former Minister of Sports and Vice President of Parliament, Pedro Infante.

Although the authorities have not given details of the cause of death, local media and people close to the player claim that he lost his life in a traffic accident in the town of San Félix.

Wuil Guzmán, Futsal player

EFE

Read also: This was the last goodbye to Venezuelan basketball player Garly Sojo

Share this: Facebook

X

