SLAVESON

The Fabled Beast

(Death Metal | Thrash Metal)

Label: DIY

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.12.2023

After more than 20 years of hibernation, ex-CONSPIRACY guitarist Thomas Haugeneder single-handedly revived the previous project SLAVESON. The debut “Icarus” was released this summer after only three demos were recorded in the early 2000s, surprisingly quickly, especially since the man did the whole thing completely alone. But that’s not all, now he’s followed up with his second long player, “The Fabled Beast”.

And even if you continue to stick to a rumbling underground sound, I definitely don’t want to talk about a quick shot from the Upper Austrian. Lukas Haidinger (DISTASTE, ENDONOMOS, VOR DIE HUNDE) seems to be aware that the album sounds like an 80s or 90s demo from a major death metal band today, while Thomas himself mixed it. That may be a matter of taste, but it fits the material wonderfully.

A dynamic mix of death and thrash metal from this period is offered here, with pretty much everything that goes with it. You can tell where Tom’s roots lie, and he makes no secret of it on the tracks, which are definitely a bit more mature than those on his debut. The album begins surprisingly calmly and is initially reminiscent of grunge with the guitar strumming and clean vocals, before the death metal club in the style of early MORBID ANGEL or DEICIDE is unpacked with a thrashy undertone in the direction of DEMOLITION HAMMER and SLAYER.

The vocals sound raw, brutal and seem to come from somewhere in the background, while the riffs are cutting through your bones and all hell is constantly breaking loose on the drums. But SLAVESON can’t just shoot, as the theatrical “Atrocity” with its doomy riffs and hysterical screams shows again and again. On the other hand, there are dark sawing riffs and deep grunts in “Harvesting Dead Soil” and intense carnage that continues to increase in “Earth’s Grill”. The death’n’roll vibes in the crazy “A War Written Story” are also interesting, although the black metallic screams can slowly become a bit tiring.

Of course, what Tom delivers here with SLAVESON is nothing new, sound-wise, as I said, in the demo area of ​​old days, but with his motivated, angry tracks he shows what potential lies dormant in the project and also that he knows how to create authentic ones Old-school fare with the necessary pinch of nostalgia.

Tracklist „The Fabled Beast“:

1. The Fabled Beast

2. Inner Scream

3. Atrocity

4. Harvesting Dead Soil

5. Earth‘s Grill

6. Human

7. A War Written Story

8. Minds Of The Old

9. Karma

10. Silence

11. Anger (Remastered)

Total playing time:

Band-Links:

