Wonderware Italia becomes part of the Factory Systems Group

The acquisition expands the offer of software, edge computing and IoT solutions for the industrial world, whose representatives will thus have a broader set of skills for their digitalization processes and optimization of operational efficiency

Published on 22 Dec 2023

It will be called Factory Software Italia and will be the result of the acquisition by Factory Systems Group of the majority of Wonderware Italia. Present in our country since 1995 with its headquarters in Gallarate, in the province of Varese, Wonderware Italia supports over 2,000 customers in different industrial segments and in the world of infrastructure. Customers made up largely of end users, OEM e system integrator to which the company offers flexible and scalable solutions – from the on-board HMI to cloud-based company data management – with the aim of increasing operational efficiency and sustainability. The acquisition process arises from the very identity of Factory Systems Group, a leading distributor of industrial software, including edge computing and IoT I HAD e Advantech.

Especially the first one, acquired entirely by Schneider Electric during 2023, is one of the globally recognized brands in the field ofAsset Managementdell’HMI/SCADA and of theInformartion e Operation Management. AVEVA technologies are used extensively by Wonderware Italia and Factory Systems Group. The latter, today owned by Soneparthanks to 150 collaborators between France, Germany and Switzerland, guarantees more than ten thousand production plants and large infrastructures a fast track for their digitalisation, the optimization of operations, the improvement of planning and the reduction of the carbon footprint.

From Wonderware to Factory Software Italia: a double, or rather triple, force

“We are very proud to become part of Factory Systems Group – he said Daniele Vizziello, Sales and Marketing Director of Wonderware Italia -, which is the largest AVEVA distributor in Europe. This will allow us to expand our capabilities to even better support our customers and partners in their Industry 4.0 initiatives.” Words confirmed by Thierry Bonte, President of Factory Systems Group: “Our expansion into Italy is great news for all stakeholders. The excellence and commitment of the team is fantastic. We share the same passion and ‘customer-focused’ spirit. The enhanced team will allow us to share best practices and experience from each of our operating companies in Europe to provide our more than ten thousand customers with the best level of expertise for their industrial efficiency and sustainability projects.”

The group’s strength, in fact, can count on its membership of Sonepar, an independent family-run company that holds global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. With 44 thousand employees, Sonepar recorded a turnover of 32.4 billion euros in 2022. In Italy it has over 230 branches and employs 3,400 collaborators. The strategic acquisition will now allow the companies operating in our country to expand their value proposition, in line with the parent company’s ambition to become the main distributor of electrical materials for the industry, as well as a complete range of services and software solutions for the production world.

