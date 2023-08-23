Home » Against mayor and ex-secretary of Government of Piedmont, Cauca, Prosecutor’s Office filed charges – news
Those involved would have prevented a competitive contractual process from being carried out to choose the best proponent.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated charges against the mayor of Piedmont, Cauca, Manuel Agustín Cuéllar Becerraand the former Secretary of Government, Coexistence and Social Development, Carolina Muñoz Martínez, for alleged improper conclusion of contracts with the Putumayo Social Foundation and the Foundation for the Social, Cultural and Environmental Development of Colombia.

The disciplined are questioned for presumably advance cooperation agreements to strengthen artistic and cultural expressions through the project ‘Creating a happy Christmas with recycling’, and to develop an activity aimed at making the most of free time, not complying with legal requirements planned to select the contracting non-profit entities.

According to the control entity, with this possible behavior a competitive process aimed at choosing the best bidder could have been preventedlimiting the participation of potential bidders and thereby affecting the guarantee of equal opportunities in the contractual process.

The Popayán Provincial Attorney for Instruction stated that, with its actions, those investigated could transgress the principles of transparency and economy that regulate state contracting, among others.

The misdemeanors were provisionally classified as very serious, committed under very serious negligence, for manifest violation of mandatory rules.

The procedural subjects They may file defenses and/or request or provide evidence that they deem necessary for their defense. In compliance with the separation of roles, the file will be forwarded to the competent trial office for the trial to proceed.

The Attorney General’s Office certified copies to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation so that, from the criminal field, it can investigate whether Cuéllar Becerra and Muñoz Martínez violated the criminal law with their conduct.

