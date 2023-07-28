Agcom: dynamic injunctions against live piracy

The Council of the Communications Regulatory Authority, in its meeting of 26 July, unanimously approved, with Resolution 189/23/CONS, the amendments to the Regulation on online copyright (Resolution n. 680/13/CONS ) concerning the combating the illegal offer of live sports content.

The new provisions give Agcom the power to issue the so-called “dynamic injunctions”, on the basis of the provisions of the Recommendation of the European Commission on the fight against online piracy of 4 May 2023.

With these measures, it will be possible to disable theaccess to pirated content in the first 30 minutes of the event broadcastby blocking DNS resolution of domain names and blocking the routing of network traffic to IP addresses uniquely targeted for malicious activity.

The measure arises, in line with the law of 14 July 2023, n. 93, containing Provisions for the prevention and suppression of the unlawful dissemination of content protected by copyright via electronic communications networks, which will enter into force on 8 August and thanks to which the Authority will be able to intervene, in the same manner, to stop the pirated broadcasting of all events broadcast live, including non-sports events.

“With this modification, in perfect synchrony with the innovations introduced by the Parliament, Agcom once again places itself at the forefront in the European panorama in the fight against online piracy” is the declaration of the rapporteur of the provision, Commissioner Massimiliano Captain.

