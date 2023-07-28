BVB access: Sabitzer not only reports good things about FC Bayern

Borussia Dortmund BVB access Sabitzer

“It’s appealing when you switch sides and maybe trip a leg”

Status: 27.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

“It’s attractive when you change sides,” says Sabitzer after moving to BVB

Marcel Sabitzer arrived at the training camp in the USA after moving to BVB. When he was introduced, the new signing from Dortmund sent a declaration of war directly to his former employer FC Bayern.

Marcel Sabitzer has started work at BVB. The Dortmund approach makes it clear what role he intends to play in the team – and how he wants to fill it in the hunt for FC Bayern. Sabitzer also spoke about the fact that there were a number of things at Munich that made him switch.

Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer wants to annoy Bayern Munich with his new club. “It’s just exciting when you switch sides and maybe get a leg up,” said the 29-year-old at his presentation in San Diego. BVB is currently on a tour of the USA. 20 hours after his arrival in California, the Austrian international stepped onto the training ground for the first time and was right in the middle of it.

At 10.53 a.m. local time, Sabitzer trudged onto the pitch between the new BVB captain Emre Can and Ramy Bensebaini, completed the warm-up with the team and then worked individually with top talent coach Otto Addo on a side pitch – a smooth start to the new leadership role . “I come with the aim of helping the team and getting things done,” he said. But he didn’t come to Borussia Dortmund with the motivation that he was mad at Bayern, said the midfielder.

However, Sabitzer did not only say good things about his time with the German record champions, his favorite club as a child. Before his move, it was noticed that he had deleted Instagram posts related to Bayern. “It’s funny that such connections are reported funny. That didn’t happen on the day of the change, but the posts were already archived beforehand. However, there were things at Bayern that I didn’t like so much. But I didn’t erase that time from my life. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for the club. I was very closely connected to the club as a child,” said Sabitzer.

He came to Manchester United through Bayern Munich and now also to BVB. That’s why it was a formative time that wasn’t always positive. Still, I don’t want to miss it.”

“It takes guys who don’t duck away,” says Sabitzer

What happened, he was asked? “That stays internal,” Sabitzer replied, “I think if you’ve followed my time there, you can think of something. But there is not a bad word from me.”

Sabitzer moved from Leipzig to Munich in the summer of 2021. He played for Manchester United on loan last season. He appeared in 54 competitive games for the German record champions and scored two goals. Sabitzer has signed a contract with BVB until 2027. Nothing was officially announced about the fee. It should be around 20 million euros.

Sabitzer thinks that he wants to repay this with a special pace, among other things. “It has to be disgusting on the pitch. It needs these guys who don’t duck away when it’s not so funny. I absolutely stand by that. I can get used to the role that is expected of me.” Sports director Sebastian Kehl and coach Edin Terzic brought the experienced Bundesliga professional from Bayern for exactly that reason.

And how do you manage to beat Bayern in the league on track? “A lot has to come together,” said Sabitzer, “last season they had their problems that weren’t conducive to them. Then it’s the game days when you have to be there. There must be no excuses. You have to win that to be a serious competitor. There are games that hurt when you come off a Champions League trip. But you still have to be there, accept the fight and win games if possible. Then you can beat them in the long run.”

