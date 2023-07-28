Ivory Coast: West Africa’s largest biomass power plant under construction

A 46 MW biomass fuel power plant, the first and largest in Côte d’Ivoire, also the largest in West Africa, is under construction in Ayebo, near Aboisso, in southeast Côte d’Ivoire. The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly.

The plant will be powered by agricultural oil palm residues produced by 12,000 producers and will meet the electricity needs of approximately 1.7 million people. It is a structuring project that will contribute to the development of a sustainable agricultural supply chain, according to the project promoters.

The construction of the plant is led by the French electricity operator Edf, by Meridiam and Sifca, through the company Biovea Energie. Delivery is expected in 2025.

According to Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, several similar projects are planned in other locations: Divo’s 73.6 MW cocoa plant, Boundiali’s 25 MW cotton stalk plant and Boundiali’s 20 MW cocoa plant. Gagnoa. “These facilities are all currently under study,” said the Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy.

These projects are part of the implementation of an energy mix that includes 45% renewable energy by 2030, explained the minister. They will contribute to the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions in the Ivory Coast due to the production of electricity from thermal sources. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

