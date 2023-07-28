A road collapses live on video in Turkey, the cars are saved by a whisker – Corriere TV

The damaged infrastructure is among the most beaten in the country: there were no injuries

On July 11, a road collapsed in Turkey, a few meters from the entrance to the Darıcabaşı tunnel. As the video images show, there would have been no injuries: the cars inside the tunnel stopped in time. The road is one of the most traveled infrastructures in Turkey: it connects the west and north of the country from Ordu to Mesudiye. The collapse was caused by a landslide following heavy rains.

