Government of Huila strongly condemns the act of violence in La Plata

The recent acts of violence that have affected the territory are emphatically rejected, and deep consternation is expressed over the unfortunate events that occurred in the municipality of La Plata.

The Government of Huila is pronounced by the unfortunate event that occurred in the municipality of La Plata in the last hours, which resulted in the loss of a child under 4 years of age.

This morning, a tragic incident occurred in the village of Villa Esperanza, the town of San Miguel, municipality of La Plata, where troops from the Infantry Battalion No. 26 Cacique Pigoanza, in charge of providing protection and security to the inhabitants of the region, were the object of an attack perpetrated by subjects accused of being members of the residual organized armed group Columna Móvil Dagoberto Ramos. These individuals, infringing the norms of international humanitarian law and violating human rights, opened fire on our military, putting the lives of the civilian population in the vicinity at serious risk.

Unfortunately, during this unfortunate event, a child under the age of 4 lost her life, which has deeply shocked and saddened the community and the authorities of the department.

The Government of Huila expresses its deepest condolences to the family affected by this irreparable loss, and accompanies all the inhabitants of the municipality of La Plata in their grief. Likewise, we reiterate our rejection and condemnation of any violent act that affects the civilian population and that violates the fundamental principles of respect for life and the integrity of people.

We call on the competent authorities to carry out a prompt and thorough investigation to clarify the facts and to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act. We also urge the community to remain calm and collaborate with the authorities to preserve security in the region.

