IVREA. Pino Masciari is a Calabrian building contractor, one of the first and most important witnesses of justice. He has been living in Piedmont for some time. In 2009, the city of Ivrea awarded him honorary citizenship. On October 15, the prefect of Turin communicated the withdrawal of the escort to Pino Masciari. «I was informed by the prefecture – explains Masciari – that the Ministry of the Interior, department of public security – Ucis, has started the procedure for the revocation of the escort. As I have not received any other communication to date, although aware of the timing of the administrative procedure, I acknowledge and suffer, after 25 years of struggles and complaints, of the clear desire to revoke the escort to me and my family “. “I who offered my life and that of my family to the State, in defense of constitutional principles, helping to clear the system hatched by the ‘Ndrangheta and its collusion with the strong powers, rooted in all social and institutional levels – he says Masciari – I cannot now be considered a burden and treated as such! It is not humanly tolerable! They have exhausted me in many years of continuous tug-of-war for the recognition of my rights! Now I no longer feel I have the energy to counter decisions that in fact have already been taken, to fight against an impenetrable rubber wall that for years has not allowed me to look at my future with serenity. For this I say: enough! ».

There are various positions taken by the political and institutional world in support of Masciari expressed with documents, statements and questions in parliament. The same regional council of Piedmont has unanimously approved an agenda in recent days asking that Pino Masciari not be taken out of stock.

Masciari himself had appealed to the administrations which, in recent years, have granted him honorary citizenship. Ivrea will also address the case, through an agenda in the city council. In recent days, Masciari has been in contact with the mayor Stefano Sertoli and the deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli. In 2018, Masciari had been in Ivrea as a candidate for politics, with the 5-star Movement. Massimo Fresc, M5s group leader, supports this: “Counting on the collaboration of all the council groups in drafting the text – he says – we will present an agenda to ask that the institutions in charge re-evaluate the situation of Masciari and cancel the procedure for revoking the protective measures . With courage and civic sense, Masciari denounced the intimidation and extortion attempts suffered by him and his family and also thanks to his testimonies important groups linked to Calabrian organized crime were hit. The fight against the mafia has had very precious allies in the witnesses of justice. The lack of a justified protection can discourage the collaboration of witnesses and this would damage the necessary fight against the mafias ”.