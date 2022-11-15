Home Sports Sports judge: Mourinho, 2 days of disqualification
The coach had entered the pitch to challenge a decision by referee Rapuano. One day of disqualification for Candreva (Salernitana), Djuricic (Sampdoria) and Buongiorno (Turin). Anti-Semitic choirs from the Lazio curve at the Stadium: further investigations are awaited

The sports judge of the Serie A League, Gerardo Mastrandrea, disqualified Roma coach Josè Mourinho for two days.

The Portuguese coach was sanctioned for “having, on the 44th minute of the second half, challenged an referee’s decision, assuming a threatening attitude towards the referee and repeatedly addressing him with a seriously offensive epithet”. Mourinho himself, after the match (Rome-Turin 1-1), explained: “The red is right. I had the humility to apologize after the match but for the referee’s performance (Rapuano di Rimini, ed.) And I don’t want to talk about its hypothetical influence in the development of the game. “

The sports judge also disqualified Candreva (Salernitana), Djuricic (Sampdoria) and Buongiorno (Turin) for one day. With regard to Juventus-Lazio “in relation to the report of the Federal Prosecutor regarding the outrageous and discriminatory choirs of religious origin, aimed at supporters of other clubs, carried out by Lazio supporters crowded in the guest sector, he communicates that he will take the decisions of competence in outcome of the interlocutory request for further information arranged for another meeting with CU n. 87 of 8 November 2022 “, or for what happened during the Rome-Lazio derby. Remaining among the companies, fines were imposed on Inter (12 thousand euros for chants against Gasperini and throwing a firecracker at the opposing supporters), Atalanta (8000 euros), Verona (5000 euros), Juventus (5000 euros), Spezia (5000 euros) and Bologna (4000 euros).

November 15, 2022

