“But is he the master of the house?”

They are confused, excited moments. An escalation that ends with the gunshot that he hit in the side Thomas Ascenzi, the 32-year-old mistaken for a thief by an agent. A file, audio and video, recorded by the video surveillance system installed in his apartment by Ascenzi himself and ended up in the proceedings of the investigation opened by the Public Prosecutor who has already entered in the register of suspects, on charges of serious injury, the policeman who he fired. In that recording, lasting over two hours, it is therefore possible to reconstruct what happened on the second floor of via Antonimina alla Romanina. Starting from the fifteen minutes in which the landlord, who was alone in his home that evening, had a fit of anger that lasted about fifteen minutes. Neighbors tried to contact him and getting no response, thinking there was a thief, they alerted the police. So the blitz ended for Ascenzi with a rush to the hospital.

The dynamics of what happened on Wednesday evening between 10 and 11 pm in the building in via Antonimina is imprinted in the file, which Il Messaggero partially listened to. Moments of confusion in which the agents bang on Ascenzi’s closed door, a violent noise and one of the policemen shouts: «Stop! Stopped!”. Then the shot from the gun and the agent who intimates: “Stay down!”. At this point, one of the neighbors intervenes and says to the policemen: “It’s Tommaso, the landlord…”. “Like the landlord?” replies one of the agents. In the apartment, silence falls for a few seconds. Then it is Ascenzi who speaks: «What are you doing?». The boy is on the ground, hurt, confused. At this point, the agents explain to the 32-year-old that they intervened after a report: “They told us there was a thief…” and explain that they also tried to contact him by telephone. Finally, the recording concludes with the report to the station of the policeman who pulled the trigger and who radioed what had just happened: «The situation – says the agent – is now calm. He looked at me suspiciously and came at me. It was all dark, I couldn’t see, I had the gun in my hand…”

Ascenzi, hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Casilino polyclinic, is in the recovery phase. He has been breathing unsupported since yesterday morning and is slowly regaining consciousness. His conditions, after the surgery he underwent, are stable. The family, who were out of town that evening, have returned and are gathering around the young man. The parents have instructed the lawyer Mario Murano to proceed legally.

Investigations and surveys were carried out in the apartment, which had been seized since the night of the blitz. While the Mobile team is proceeding with the investigations because of the dynamics of what happened, there are still some points to be clarified. This is why the neighbors who have already been listened to for a long time were summoned to the police station. In particular, the condominium who was behind the officers when they entered the apartment. Finally, the medico-legal reports remain: the tests have been arranged to ascertain at what distance the gunshot was fired. This too is a decisive factor in closing the investigation.

Meanwhile, according to what was already clarified in the hours following the blitz, the 32-year-old after having had a fit of anger had calmed down. When the police entered the apartment where all the lights were off, he was in the bedroom watching television. He would have left the room, hearing the repeated noises from the entrance, and at that point he would have seen the agents.

«Tommaso, my client, will also be listened to when he recovers. Now he is not able and the priority is for him to recover », explains the lawyer Murano. The lawyer also specifies: «We are certain that the door was closed when they arrived. However, the technical reports will have to clarify how it was forced. Apart from this element which is significant for us to reconstruct the general picture – he underlines – together with the family we will go to the end to ascertain responsibility: Tommaso was shot in the side, therefore the shot was fired at eye level. We are focusing precisely on this point that the policemen who intervened that night will have to explain. Nothing, no element, as we have said from the beginning, will be overlooked».

