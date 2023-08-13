Yizhuang Xinchuang: A Thriving Industrial Ecology Exceeding 100 Billion in 2025

In 2025, Yizhuang Xinchuang’s industrial scale is expected to exceed 100 billion, according to recent news from a Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone announcement. Yizhuang, located in the southeast of the capital city, has become a hub for innovative industries and has attracted numerous credit and innovation enterprises from across the country. With its complete industrial chain covering high-performance chips, operating systems, databases, system integration, and network security services, Yizhuang has formed a thriving Xinchuang industrial ecosystem.

The region has seen significant advancements in various fields, including the development of a domestic operating system that rivals Windows. Tongxin Software, headquartered in Yizhuang, has played a crucial role in adapting common software and hardware for domestic operating systems. As a key component of the digital economy, the operating system is essential for connecting computer hardware, databases, middleware, and application software. With robust underlying support, Tongxin Software aims to ensure the self-reliance, credibility, and control of the digital technology base in China.

To enhance the usability of the domestic system, a strong “circle of friends” is needed, consisting of software and hardware compatible with the domestic system. Tongxin Software, taking advantage of Yizhuang’s enterprise concentration, has achieved more than 1 million software and hardware ecological adaptations, creating a new ecosystem based on the operating system.

Another significant aspect of the digital economy is computing power, which serves as the productivity and innovation base. Beijing Suaneng Technology Co., Ltd., a Yizhuang enterprise, recently unveiled a new generation of edge high-density and large computing power servers. These servers received the “Top Ten Hard-core Technologies” award at the 6th Digital China Construction Summit. With the integration of computing power companies within and outside the area, Yizhuang has accelerated the construction of Xinchuang industrial ecology.

Jinzhuan Xinke Company, another rapidly growing enterprise, settled in Yizhuang just two years ago and currently leads the comprehensive competition performance in China‘s financial-level distributed database market. Their core business transaction system database products have completed adaptation certification with over 100 mainstream software and hardware products.

The National Xinchuang Park in Yizhuang has already attracted more than 240 Xinchuang enterprises, forming a network that covers high-performance chips, operating systems, databases, complete machine terminals, system integration, and network security services. The Economic Development Zone plans to continue supporting Xinchuang enterprises to become bigger and stronger through scientific and technological innovation, industry application, personnel training, and environmental improvement. This is in line with their goal to enhance the carrying capacity of the Xinchuang industry and promote the innovation and integrated development of innovative industries.

Overall, Yizhuang’s Xinchuang industrial ecosystem is booming with breakthroughs and technological innovations in various fields. With a strong foundation, the region aims to contribute significantly to the digitalization and technological advancement of industries across China.

