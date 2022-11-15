Home World Murder Attanasio, the trial against the accused continues in Congo. The Farnesina: “An important step towards truth and justice”
Murder Attanasio, the trial against the accused continues in Congo. The Farnesina: “An important step towards truth and justice”

Murder Attanasio, the trial against the accused continues in Congo. The Farnesina: "An important step towards truth and justice"

KINSHASA – A large tent in the courtyard of the military prison of “La Gombe”, a Kinshasa. Five rows of chairs to accommodate those attending the public hearing: this is the scenario in which the trial for the killing of ambassador Luca Attanasio, of the carabiniere, is taking place Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustapha Milambo in Democratic Republic of Congo. A strong signal from the Congolese authorities who announced on 12 October the start of the trial debate on the ambush of 22 February 2021 carried out by an armed group near the Parco Virunga.

