Don Melino Quilico

He died at the age of 83. He followed the parish of Cuceglio for 38 years and the Alladian parish for about ten

AGLIE ‘. It is city mourning in Agliè and Cuceglio, where Don Melino Quilico, who died at the age of 83, had followed the local parishes for many years, 38 in Cuceglio and about 10 in Agliè, of which he was originally from, before retiring. Quilico was also the secretary of Bishop Luigi Bettazzi. Immediate messages of condolence from the administrations and the faithful, who remember him as a figure always close to those in need.

