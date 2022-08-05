Serie B starts on Saturday 1 October and there will be three promotions directed towards Serie A2. In mid-September the Cup with an English format

BELLUNO

Surprises? None. The group of Canottieri Belluno in the next cadet tournament will be 13 teams, representing the whole Triveneto.

At the most, the difference compared to last year consists in the return of the Trentino teams, but otherwise, for better or worse, the forecasts of the eve are respected. The only surprise could have concerned the inclusion of one or two Emilian teams, but none of this happened.

On the one hand it might have been interested to change some opponents a bit, but on the other hand, in this way, the away matches remain rather short and close. In the coming days, space will be given to calendars

HERE IT IS

Nine are the Venetians present in group B: in addition to Canottieri, here are the Treviso Giorgione and Miti Vicinalis, the Paduan Grangiorgione, Luparense and Padua, the Venetian Bissuola and the Vicenza Cornedo and Isola. To them must be added two Friulians, namely Maccan Prata and Palmanova and two teams from Trentino Alto Adige, namely Olympia Rovereto and Atesina. Compared to last season, therefore, the new names are the newly promoted Bissuola and Atesina – Lignano has renounced, like the Order City – and Rovereto, which took part in the past tournament in the Emilia-Ligurian group. Giorgione was fished out for the second consecutive year. After four consecutive years, the relegation of Sedico with the consequent self-downgrading of the blue-and-white in Serie B will ensure that there are no Belluno derbies.

DATE E FORMAT

The cadet championship, whose calendars will be known in the next few days, will start on Saturday 1 October. Since the birth of an A2 Elite series between A and A2 is expected starting from the 2023-2024 season, promotions from B to A2 will increase. Each group will directly promote three teams, while from the fourth to the sixth they will play the playoffs. The latter will also be able to qualify for a few weeks.

In the case of Canottieri, the set up squad aims to necessarily enter one of these positions. Only the last classified will go down to C1, while the penultimate will face the playouts.

Other dates? On September 17, the Belluno team should begin the Division Cup, a tournament in the style of the English FA Cup in which all the men’s national teams compete against each other. The format of the Italian B Cup has yet to be formalized, which should include a qualification phase towards access to the Final Eight, to be played in a single venue.