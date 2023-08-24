Home » Agriculture ministers plan crisis summit on the situation of animal husbandry
Agriculture ministers plan crisis summit on the situation of animal husbandry

Agriculture ministers plan crisis summit on the situation of animal husbandry

For Backhaus, with the departure of the Borchert Commission, credibility of the Federal Government on the issue of animal husbandry deeply shocked. The minister complained that, contrary to many announcements and promises, the financing of the conversion of the animal husbandry was still not guaranteed.

Kaniber accused the federal government of having no real interest in a good future for agriculture. In truth, it is about reducing animal husbandry in this country and relocating production abroad.

The North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Agriculture Silke Gorissen confirmed that the Borchert Commission had shown trend-setting perspectives in recent years. Their dissolution is regrettable and shows how inadequate the current livestock strategy of the federal government is.

Thuringia’s head of agricultural department Susanna Karawanskij accused the federal government of having the broad socio-political agreement of the Borchert Commission unilaterally terminatedby not implementing their suggestions. The government is thus sacrificing one of the most important agricultural policy goals.

